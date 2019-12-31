Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory(FCT), police command Tuesday, paraded 27, suspected criminals including four bank robbers that robbed the first bank at Mpape, Abuja on December, 28.

The suspects Larry Ehizo, 30, Timothy JOE, 21, Princewill Obinna and Elijah David, are currently undergoing interrogation by the police.

Interestingly, Ehizo, happens to be a staff of the bank who not only connived with the robbers but also drove them in his car into the premises and eventually into banking hall.

To ensure their faces are not captured by the CCTV cameras mounted in the bank, Ehizo, provided the suspects with a black cloth with which they used to cover their faces.

Items recovered from them include 4, locally fabricated pistols, 2 cutlasses, 2 daggers, one axe, one plier, one saw blade, one Peugeot 206 with registration number SBG 752FP.

Parading the suspects before newsmen, the FCT police commissioner, Bala Chiroma, said efforts were on to arrest other members of the gang who are on the run.

Details later