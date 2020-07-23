Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Former Senator, Representing Taraba North in the National Assemby, Sen. Zik Sunday has regained freedom after over one week in kidnappers den.

Sunday, who served as the senator representing Taraba North between 2003 and 2007, was kidnapped at his home town of Karim, in Karim Lamido local government area of the state on the 13th of July and has remained in their custody since then.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Taraba DSP David Misal who confirmed his release to Daily Sun said that no arrest has been made so far.

Misal said that efforts were underway to ensure that his abductors are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Daily Sun gathered that Sunday was released from his abductors in the early hours of Thursday in Awai, Nasarawa state after a certain amount was paid as ransom.