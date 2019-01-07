Just now: Boko Haram attacking town near Maiduguri

Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Boko Haram insurgents are currently attacking a serene community near Maiduguri, the Borno capital although the military says it has moved troops to combat the terrorists.

Sources said the insurgents this evening, resurfaced at Auno, along Maiduguri-Damaturu highway some 12 kilometres to the state capital, firing heavy guns.

But military sources said some troops, including combat policemen and the vigilantes have been deployed to the area and they are already engaging the insurgents in gun battle.

A top military source said the insurgents “are being cleared,” and “troops (are) pursuing them.”

Earlier, scores of locals reportedly fled, Jakana, near Auno over rumour of possible Boko Haram attack.