Recently , UT Financial Services Nigeria Ltd emerged as The Most Outstanding Financial Institution in 2020.

The company with over two decade vast experience in :Real Estate, Wealth Management and Mortgage services across the United Kingdom got this recognition on 19 January in Lagos.

Mr. Wale Ademokoya , publisher Just U Magazine hinted that the recognition meted on Mr. Adewale Adebajo, Chief Executive Officer, UT Financial Services Nigeria Ltd is meritorious, being one of the astute professionals in financial services that has garnered several success story in his career.

With an enviable track record on his incursion into Africa, Mr. Adebajo has sat on the board of several companies in Nigeria, Ghana and the United Kingdom as an adviser on notable projects and blue chip firms.

Armed to the tooth with excellent leadership and management consulting experience, and strategic planning as his core passion, his profound knowledge in strategic visioning, strategy formulation, value planning, strategy mapping/communication, strategy implementation, change integration and project management is superb.

Adebajo is a graduate of Computer Science from Ogun State University Nigeria, and Master’s degree (MSc) in Finance from South Thames University United Kingdom. He also holds full Financial Planning Certificates (FPC1, FPC 2 & FPC3) as well as the Full Certificate in Mortgage Practice (Cemap1, Cemap2 & Cemap3). He is a member of the Chartered Insurance Institute of the United Kingdom.

To give back to the society, he mentors students, budding entrepreneurs and speaks in different higher institution of learning in Nigeria and abroad.