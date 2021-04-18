We got out of the club as soon as we could; my friends may be crazy but drugs? We don’t touch that stuff not even to experiment, thank goodness! It is a normal workday. Fancy or entertaining? You decide! Still I think it will be fun to share it. Hope you find it interesting! Here is what I and the Girls got up to at the middle of last week! This is my general routine; the alarm goes off at 5:30am so that I have exactly one hour before having to get out of the door. If I decide to have breakfast when I am not rushing to Court early because of Lagos traffic, once it’s over, I go outside to sit on the terrace while going through my to-do list for the day. While I love doing some of the fun and adventurous things I do, I am also passionate about what I do for a living, so outside of my Law Practice, the other things I do doesn’t really feel like work. There’s no better feeling in the world than helping other people achieve their dreams and biggest aspirations in life. I start to think of everything I and the Girls have accomplished and how many people we’ve inspired to do extraordinary things discouraging them from settling for mediocrity. A perfect day is not only about you but also about how you can give back and help other people do the same by improving their lives and making it better. I get out of the house around 6:30 am and head to work, which usually takes about 45 minutes. I begin work at 9.00am but if I get out of the house too late, I get stuck in traffic so I prefer to leave earlier and have time to spare. When I get to work, I stay in the car for a few minutes and that’s when I sometimes write in my Dairy. It’s the middle of the week and around 3.00pm in the afternoon and I am meeting the girls at the beach. Whose crazy idea was that? Me! We’re playing beach soccer of all things. It feels great, the sand is just perfect and I’m in a good mood. Over the last few months I have worked really hard and so I decided to declare that day ‘lazy day’. I even managed to score some goals before we decided to call it a day and my team won by a few goals. Have you ever tried doing something crazy and unusual? If you haven’t, you should! I see that people are looking at us like we’re crazy but I don’t care. Nothing can stop us neither should it stop you from living and doing the things you desire the most. This is our life…and life is damn precious! Value your time; live a full rich life devoid of bitterness, envy, jealousy and hate!

We moved to Bola’s beach condo to get ready for the night. I and my brilliant, daring, bold, sassy and beautiful friends decided to have dinner at a nice Persian Restaurant I found nearby. I ordered Kebabe Soltani for us all but Zara decided she wanted to be adventurous and ordered Ghorme Sabzi. It’s the first time she is trying Persian food and I tell her she can trust the Restaurant. She does, and really enjoys her meal. Obviously it’s not the first time I am eating Persian food but it is for the Girls, good to see they enjoyed it, hopefully no one’s stomach reacts, I prayed silently. We had a reflective discussion; we do that from time to time. We talked a lot about how we can live out purpose every day and do what we love. We are thankful for all the people in our lives, and all the people we continue to inspire and help on a daily basis. We choose freedom and love it! After dinner, we went for a walk on the beach, and watched the sunset together, just us girls. No ‘man talk’, what a refreshing day. I wish we can have more of such days; I should perish the thought, right? Certainly not with Zara, Jasmine and Bola around, I sighed heavily as we headed back to Bola’s beach condo. What a way to end a perfect day! Monday 19th of April is my Birthday and the Girls I know will definitely plan something crazy. I have a buffet lunch with a network I belong to; NGOs CSOs Consortium and am looking forward to it. Life is only for the living. I will go with the flow I thought with a smile as I drifted off to sleep