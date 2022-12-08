From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The National Judicial Council (NJC) has reinstated Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia as a judge of the Federal High Court.

The decision followed a judgment of a Federal High Court that quashed a 15-count money laundering charge the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) preferred against her.

The NJC had sanctioned Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s prosecution, upon a petition dated December 28, 2017, accusing her of engaging in various acts considered to be in breach of the Code of Conduct of Judicial Officers.

President Muhammadu Buhari, acting on the recommendations of the NJC, dismissed Justice Ajumogobia as a judge of the Federal High Court. However, the Federal High Court, in a ruling delivered on November 19, 2021, discharged the judge of the charge against her.

The trial court predicated its decision on a judgment that was delivered on November 28, 2019, in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/638/2018, which quashed the NJC report that indicted the defendant.

Acting on the said judgment, the NJC, at the end of a meeting it held on December 1, approved the reinstatement of Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia to the bench, a directive that has been complied with by the Chief Judge of the High Court, Justice John Tsoho.

A circular issued by the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Tsoho, stated that Justice Ofili-Ajumogobia’s reinstatement was with immediate effect. The circular, dated December 5, read: “Your Lordships are, by this circular letter, notified that at the meeting of the National Judicial Council held on December 1, 2022, the Council reinstated the Hon. Justice R. N. Ofili-Ajumogobia as a Judicial Officer. The reinstatement takes instant effect and there shall be consequential posting.”