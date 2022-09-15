From Molly Kilete, Abuja

Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, has been appointed the acting Chairman of the Police Service Commission(PSC). He appointment followed the resignation of the former Inspector General of Police, Musiliu Smith, on Wednesday.

The retired Justice of the Supreme Court would act pending the appointment of a new Chairman by President Muhammadu Buhari.

PSC Head of Press and Public Relations​Ikechukwu Ani, who made this known in a statement, said Members of the Management of the Commission met Wednesday, and nominated her.

He said the acting chairman who has since assumed duty promised to run an inclusive administration based on the rule of law.

Ani’s statement made available to Daily Sun reads; “The Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Alhaji Musiliu Adeola Kunbi Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police has formally resigned his appointment. His resignation which has been accepted by Mr. President takes immediate effect. Alhaji Smith retired on health grounds. Following his resignation and in pursuant to Schedule 2(4) sub-section 2(2) of the Police Service Commission Establishment Act 2001,Members of the Management of the Commission met yesterday, Wednesday, September 14th, 2022, and nominated a colleague, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, as the acting Chairman pending the appointment of a new Chairman by Mr. President.

Justice Ogunbiyi who was until her nomination the Commissioner 1 in the Commission and next in hierarchy to the former Chairman, expressed her appreciation to her colleagues for the confidence reposed on her and pledged to run an inclusive administration based on the rule of law.

She said the Commission deserves the best and promised to ensure that the Management will do everything possible to give the Staff, a Commission they will be proud of. “We will do our best by the grace of God and I believe our best will be good enough” she noted.

Meanwhile the Joint Union Congress of the Commission has suspended it’s strike action to allow the new Management to look into its demands.

The present Management of the Commission was inaugurated on the 25th of July 2018 and is expected to exit on the 24th of July 2023”.