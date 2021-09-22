From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Enugu Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, yesterday, identified justice as a foundation for achieving world peace and stability.

He urged Nigerians to strive continually for justice, stating that world peace and stability would “effectively check the proliferation and impact of armed conflicts in our nation.”

Ugwuanyi expressed this in a goodwill message signed by Commissioner for Information, Nnanyelugo Chidi Aroh to United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Abuja, on the occasion of this year’s commemoration of the International Day of Peace in line with United Nations resolution 55/282 of 1981.

The governor further enjoined all Nigerians to take responsibility for the global peace building effort and sensitisation activities on the COVID-19 pandemic, saying: “Together we shall build a more equitable and sustainable world by promoting justice and peace. #Takeresponsbilitynaija.”

The governor said he was proud of the remarkable efforts of the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution in stimulating non-violent approach to conflict resolution in Nigeria. He said he was encouraged by the theme of this year’s celebration, “Recovering Better for an Equitable and Sustainable World,” adding that the topic “obviously resonates with our people particularly as our country makes this great recovery from the challenges of insecurity and criminality that have threatened our national peace and progress.”

