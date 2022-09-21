From Desmond Mgboh, Kano and Fred Itua, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has denied claims that its operatives invaded the home of Justice Ita Mbaba of the Court of Appeal, Kano State.

In a statement made available to Daily Sun, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said: “The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some reports in the Social Media, alleging that its operatives, in the Kano Zonal Command, “invaded” the residence of the Presiding Justice of the Court of Appeal, Kano Division, Honourable Justice Ita Mbaba, located on Sheik Yusuf Adam Game street, off Race Cross Road, Nassarawa Government Reservation Area, Kano.

“While it is true that operatives of the Commission visited the property housing Hon. Justice Mbaba, on a Property Verification Exercise, owing to a subsisting matter involving the owner of the property, there is no truth, linkage or nexus with any investigation of the Honourable Justice of the Court of Appeal.

“Available facts showed that Hon. Justice Mbaba is not the owner of the property and could, therefore, not be the subject of any investigation by the Commission.

“We wish to restate that Hon. Justice Ita Mbaba is not under any investigation by the EFCC. The Commission holds the Judiciary in optimum respect and will do nothing to embarrass any officer of the court.”

Earlier reports had said that operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) were alleged to have invaded the house of the presiding Judge of the Court of Appeal Kano Division, Justice Ita Mbaba.

The home of the judge was said to have been raided by operatives of the anti-graft agency without any prior notices.

The report said that the General Secretary of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Ade Adegbite, confirmed the attack on the judge’s home on Wednesday in the state.

Adegbite added that the EFCC officials arrived at the judge’s home in the early hours and gained entrance into the house without prior notices.