Romanus Okoye

A former Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria, (Dr) Adolphus Karibi-Whyte, was laid to rest on Saturday in his hometown of Abonema in Rivers State,

The Bar and Bench were thrown into mourning when news of the death of Justice Karibi-Whyte was reported on Friday, May 22.

Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) President Olumide Akpata, speaking at the funeral service held at the St Augustine Anglican Church, Abonema, extolled the late Justice, noting that he belonged to a cadre of distinguished jurists that was fast becoming extinct.

‘I consider it a great honour and privilege to pay tribute to this great man on behalf of the Nigerian Bar Association. Justice Karibi-Whyte was held in the highest of esteem by members of the NBA and indeed the entire legal profession. He was one of our heroes, one of the greats, a member of that distinguished cadre of Jurists that is fast becoming extinct. His many Judgements bear eloquent testimony to his intellect and profundity and remain indelible in our body of case-law,’ Akpata stated.

‘The NBA bids the late Hon. Justice (Dr) Adolphus Karibi-Whyte CON, CFR, JSC (retd) farewell and may his soul rest in perfect peace.’

The late justice left behind seven children: four boys and three girls, namely Asikiya, Tonye, Gogo, Abiye, Tokini, Sodigi and Nengi.