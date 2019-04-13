Agaju Madugba, Katsina

Elder statesman and former President of the Court of Appeal Justice Mamman Nasir has passed on at age 90.

The Public Relations Officer at the Katsina Emirate Council, Ibrahim Iro Bindawa, who confirmed the incident, said that Mamman Nasir died at at about midday Saturday after a brief illness, at the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina.

Until his death, Nasir held the title of Galadima Katsina, and he was also the District Head of Malumfashi.

Nasir was Minister of Justice in the defunct Northern Regional Government of Sir Ahmadu Bello, and in 1992 the Federal Government conferred on him Nigeria’s highest honour of Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON).

The Katsina Emirate Council said that the remains of the late jurist will be laid to rest on Saturday at 4:30pm.