Chukwudi Nweje

News of the demise the Chief Judge of Yobe State, Justice Garba Nabaruma who died Tuesday after a protracted renal disease has continued to stir mixed reactions over his role in the 2003 Anambra State Election Petition Tribunal which nullified the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC’s) return of Dr. Chris Ngige, then governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in that election.

Nabaruma declared Ngige’s election as governor of Anambra State null and void in August, 2005, after he had spent almost three years in office and declared Mr. Peter Obi of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) actual winner of the election.

Yobe State governor, Mai Mala Buni described Nabaruma’s death as a huge loss to the family, judiciary, the state and the country.

“He was a humble gentleman and a consummate professional who was known for fairness and justice. Late Nabaruma has done the state and the judiciary proud in the course of discharging his duties as a legal officer,” Buni said.

He said the Chief Judge will be remembered for his enormous contributions to the development of the judiciary in Yobe State and Nigeria.

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan on his part expressed shock over the death, describing Nabaruma as an erudite judge.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan commiserated with the family, his friends and professional colleagues over the loss, even as he condoled with the government and people of Yobe State.

In a condolence message posted on his confirmed twitter handle @PeterObi, Obi who was Vice Presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2019 election wrote, “It is with sadness that I received the news of the death of Justice Garba Nabaruma. He left indelible footprints in the dispensation of justice. My deepest condolences to his family, Yobe State Judiciary, and the Yobe State Bar. May his soul rest in peace.”