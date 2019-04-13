Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday described former President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Mamman Nasir, as a paragon of humility.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in a statement noted that Buhari said Nasir’s death was “not only a loss to the judiciary, but also the country at large, because of his remarkable commitment to public service.”

The president while reacting to the death of the Galadiman Katsina, recalled that “the late Nasir belonged to a generation of judges and justices who perceived public office as an opportunity to offer selfless service to the country and its people.”

He added that, “Nasir and judges of their golden age were more interested in leaving untainted record of integrity than accumulation of wealth overnight.”

President Buhari said: “When you look at Nasir’s modest lifestyle and his incredibly humble possessions, you would be disarmed at once by his honesty and patriotism.

“While some Nigerians perceive public office as an opportunity to line their pockets, men of Nasir’s character put a higher premium on honest labour than on greedy accumulation of questionable wealth overnight,” Buhari added.

President Buhari explained that “gentlemen like Mamman Nasir succeeded in protecting their reputation because greed was far removed from their minds”, and that “contentment is the secret to a happy life of service to the people.”

According to him, “lack of contentment is the devil behind greedy accumulation of wealth at the expense of others, but selfless public servants like Nasir were never motivated by the desire to live above their means.”

President Buhari also said: “Nasir’s family should be proud of their father because he built a solid and impeccable record of integrity, which is the greatest asset any individual should leave behind.”

The president approved a delegation to be sent to condole the family, the government and people of Katsina State for the loss of this illustrious member of the Katsina Emirate Council.