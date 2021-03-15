Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Tanko Muhammad has described late Justice Sylvester Ngwuta as a consummate jurist who was dedicated to duties.

Tanko made this known when he led 18 Justices, the Chief Registrar and some management staff of the Supreme Court to pay a condolence visit to the family of the late Justice Ngwuta, who passed on March 7, 2021.

The CJN noted that the late Justice Ngwuta would be missed by all.

“The late jurist is a complete gentleman who would not hurt anyone.

“May His Lordship’s soul rest in peace and may God Almighty continue to protect and provide for the family he left behind,” the CJN said.

Responding on behalf of the family, Chief Emmanuel Nwali thanked the CJN and the Supreme Court for their support.

“Up till date the court has been supportive of the family as regards arrangements leading to the burial of the deceased.

“We pray for the delegation, just as we will forever be grateful for the kindness and support extended by the court,’’ he said.

Justice Ngwuta was due to retire from the Supreme Court bench on attaining the mandatory retirement age of 70 years on March 30, 2021 but died on March 7, 2021.