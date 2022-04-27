Justice Ntong F. Ntong of High Court of Akwa Ibom State missed death by the whiskers when a lorry laden with chippings drove from Uruan Street Junctuon, Uyo, capital of the state, and entered Nwaniba Road against traffic at about 5pm last Tuesday and hit his Avensis official car, leaving it extremely damaged.

Policemen from ‘A’ Division cordoned off the scene before the chief registrar towed the damaged car to the judiciary headquarters.

A witness said the driver of the lorry was arrested while the judge, who was in great shock and trauma, and his driver, were hospitalised.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

“It was a narrow escape. The judge was lucky to have escaped death. The car was badly damaged. The lorry drove against traffic,” the witness said.