Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN) has described the country as an unsafe place to dwell following the kidnap of Justice Chioma Nwosu-Iheme of the Benin division of the Court of Appeal and subsequent killing of her orderly in the incident on Wednesday in Benin road.

Ahamba who said he was not completely surprised because those he described as “protectors of the people” are also at the mercy of the kidnappers.

“The security situation in the country today is alarming; what can I say, if an Assistant Commissioner of Police can be abducted who is safe; it’s a pity this thing is happening,” Ahamba lamented.

He, however, blamed those in authority for not adequately checking the menace before it became a national embarrassment.

“They have allowed these hoodlums to turn kidnap into a lucrative business and it is causing us a national embarrassment,” Ahamba added.

The legal luminary, however, called for a restructuring and retraining of the nation’s security agencies to match the forces of the kidnappers.