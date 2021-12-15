From Godwin Tsa, Abuja.

The Police authorities on Wednesday evening arraigned 15 suspects alleged to have invaded the Abuja residence of a Supreme Court Justice, Mary Peter Odili.

Among those arraigned before Justice Nkeonye Maha of the Abuja division of the Federal High Court were two senior lawyers, Alex Onyekuru and Igwe Ernest as well as a senior journalist Mr Stanley Nkwazema as well as a house wife Hajia Memunat Maisanu.

They were put on trial on 18-count charges by the Inspector General of Police.

All the defendants who were brought to court under heavy security by police operatives however denied all the charges slammed on them.

They also include Adjodo Lawrence, Michael Diete-Spiff, Barrister Alex Onyekuru, Bayero Lawal (AKA Director of EFCC), Barrister Igwe Ernest, Aliyu Umar Ibrahim, Hajiya Maimuna Maishanu and Dr. Ayodele Akindipe (AKA Herbalist).

The rest are Yusuf Adamu (AKA Godson to Chief Peter Odili), Bashir Musa, Assistany Supsrintendent of Police ASP, Mohammed Yahaya, Stanley Nkwazema, Shehu Jibo, Abdullahi Adamu and Abdullahi Usman.

The prosecution said other suspects are on the run