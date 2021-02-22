From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Mokwugwo Solomon, Nnewi

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has said justice and equity are critical to the enthronement of peace in Nigeria, beginning with the 2023 presidency.

Speaking at two separate functions, at the weekend, Ohanaeze President General, George Obiozor, said the priority of the current national executive committee of the apex Igbo body is to see that an Igbo becomes president in 2023.

Obiozor also cautioned those advocating military solution to the country’s security challenges to be wary of the fact that it was a big threat to national unity.

Represented by Ohanaeze spokesman, Alex Ogbonnia, at the 1022nd Iguaro Ndigbo, at Nri, Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State, he said time has come for Nigerians to support Igbo person to be president of the country.

“What we are saying about Igbo presidency is not just an appeal, but also a demand by nature for Nigeria to fulfil the law of natural justice and equity. Law of natural justice we are talking about is that without equity and justice, there cannot be peace. Ohanaeze is saying there must be justice in Nigeria, so that there would be peace. The major cause of insecurity and agitations in Nigeria is injustice.

“By the time Nigeria will start applying justice to the democratic ideals, then, we can put a stop to all these agitations and insecurity. By the time Nigeria will learn to apply the principles of equity, fairness and social justice, things will certainly move well.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo has been struggling to ensure justice is done to Igbo people in 2023. This time around, we are not going to approach it through ordinary activism, but through diplomatic approach. Our approach this time will require intellectual acumen and dexterity.

“This time, we shall identify all interest groups in Nigeria, aggregate their interests and operate within the margins of such interest, with Igbo agenda in mind. When we have coalition of interests, we’ll be able to tap into it, and get what we’re looking for to ourselves.

“We are hopeful this present Ohanaeze leadership can attract the goodwill that will make 2023 Igbo presidency realisable,” he said.

Visiting the traditional ruler of Orlu, Emmanuel Okeke, on the crisis in the local government area of Imo State, Obiozor said force was not an option in tackling the challenge, warning that it may lead to a national crisis.

“Those who preach or prefer military solution to Nigerian problems are equally a threat to Nigerian unity as those enemies they are fighting.

“Our position is that, no matter how bad Nigerian problems may be; only peaceful solution will be best to guarantee our unity. This could be achieved through a restructured, renegotiated, decentralised or power devolution,” he said.

