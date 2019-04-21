Fred Ezeh, Abuja

An Islamic organization, Ansar-Ud-Deen Society of Nigeria, has expressed worry that dispensation of justice in Nigeria is extremely slow, in addition to being for the highest bidder.

The Society was unhappy that only a few Nigerians with financial strength could afford to get justice, while millions of Nigerians are left to suffer a different form of injustice and deprivation.

The Society, in a communique released at the end of its 9th triennial conference that ended in Abuja on Sunday, insisted that Nigerians are more divided along the religious and ethnic line than ever before and that was largely caused by the activities of the government.

Part of the communique which was signed by Its new President, Alhaji Aare Rauf Adesanni reads, “There is short of equity and justice in Nigeria. People are obviously not treated equitable as bonafide citizens of Nigeria, and that was responsible for restiveness and agitations from different ethnic and religious groups.”

He said the fragile peace and tolerance that hitherto exist between Christians and Muslims have been seriously damaged, and there was an urgent need for government to enhance religious tolerance and understanding which could be done through massive investment in education.

The society, thus, condemned ethnic and religious bigotry which it said, has eaten deep into the fabric of Nigerians.

It admonished the government to involve realistic strategies and proactive measures on security infrastructure to tackle security problems in different parts of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the Islamic society accused politicians of being responsible for increased rate of kidnapping, thuggery, corruption and other criminal activities in Nigeria.

It advised Nigerians to stop celebrating corrupt people in the society but expose and report them to the police and anti-graft agencies for investigation and prosecution.

It stressed the need to save Nigeria from imminent destruction by learning from the Holy scriptures and mobilize support for those championing the course of justice.

It congratulates its new President and other elected executives and wished them a successful tenure.