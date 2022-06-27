From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The South West Council of Political Technocrats has urged the new acting Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, to justify the confidence reposed in him.

In a congratulatory message signed by its Executive Director, Government and Public Affairs, Prince Oloke Kehinde Alexander, at their monthly meeting on Monday, the group urged Justice Ariwoola not to disappoint Nigerians in the new assignment given to him.

Noting that the new Acting CJN is capable of the new position, the group lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for the timely appointment of Justice Ariwoola.

“We have looked at the record of Justice Ariwoola and we could see that he has unquestionable integrity. His appointment upon the resignation of Justice Tanko Muhammad is appropriate and commendable.

“As a good Yoruba son who has contributed meaningfully to the law profession, we believe that the new Acting CJN will not disappoint Nigerians,” the group added.