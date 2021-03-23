From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Kebbi State chapter, has declared its readiness to embark on strike, today, Tuesday, March 23, over continuous threats to its members by the vigilance group in Zuru Emirate, ’Yansakai’.

The union, in a statement issued by its chairman, Comrade Umar Bawa, made available to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi, noted, that “The lives of our judges, magistrates, Sharia court judges, judicial staff and litigants are in grave danger as a result of the activities of “Yansakai” who have now become authority in Zuru.

“His Excellency may wish to recall that Nigeria Bar Association, some weeks ago, had issued a three-week warning strike on ‘Yansakai’ Zuru Emirate. It seems nothing has been done in this respect. Why this silence? No one is above the law. They should be called to order. We are compelled by this situation to start the strike on Tuesday, March 23, if our demands are not met.”

The union also appealed to the state government to consider review and payment of allowances to JUSUN like other states such as Katsina and Jigawa.