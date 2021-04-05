From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has directed its members across the country to shut down courts nationwide beginning from Tuesday.

The directive followed the inability of the government to implement Financial Autonomy for the Judiciary.

The union had on 13th March 2021 issued a 21- day ultimatum whichelapsed on Sunday, April 4, 2021. The strike action is expected to begin Monday but due to a public holiday, the nationwide strike commences Tuesday 6th April 2021.

A statement by JUSUN president, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu said all courts and other departments would be shut until and unless the government does the needful.

Also, a circular Ref.no.JUSUN/NHQ/GEN/111/VOL.11/65 dated April 1st 2021 signed by the general secretary, Comrade Isaiah M. Adetola to Members of JUSUN across the country, the union asked members to comply with the directive by the NEC of the union.

“I have been directed to refer to the communique issued at the end of the last National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of JUSUN on 13th March 2021 in Abuja and particularly refer to paragraph 9 on 21 day ultimatum to Government to implement the financial autonomy of the Judiciary, failure of which JUSUN will have no option but to resume the suspended national strike.

“Therefore, as a result of public holiday on 5th April 2021, the strike action has been postponed to Tuesday 6th April 2021.

“You are directed to shut down Courts/Departments in your States until further notice from the National Secretariat of JUSUN in Abuja.”