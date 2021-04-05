From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) has directed its members across the country to shut down courts nationwide beginning from today.

The directive followed the inability of the government to implement Financial Autonomy for the Judiciary.

The union had on March 13, 2021 issued a 21- day ultimatum which elapsed on Sunday. The strike action was expected to begin yesterday, but due to a public holiday, the nationwide strike commences today.

A statement by JUSUN president, Comrade Marwan Mustapha Adamu, said all courts and other departments would be shut until and unless the government does the needful.

Also, a circular Ref.no.JUSUN/NHQ/GEN/111/VOL.11/65 dated April 1, 2021, signed by the general secretary, Comrade Isaiah M. Adetola, to members of JUSUN across the country, asked members to comply with the directive by the NEC of the union.

“I have been directed to refer to the communique issued at the end of the last National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of JUSUN on March 13, 2021, in Abuja, and particularly refer to paragraph 9 on 21-day ultimatum to government to implement the financial autonomy of the Judiciary, failure of which JUSUN will have no option than to resume the suspended national strike.

“Therefore, as a result of public holiday on April 5, 2021, the strike action has been postponed to Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

“You are directed to shut down Courts/Departments in your States until further notice from the National Secretariat of JUSUN in Abuja.”