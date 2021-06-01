By Romanus Okoye

The 1st Vice-President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), John Aikpokpo-Martins, has said that governors have not fulfilled their agreement with the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria, (JUSUN) who are currently on strike.

Aikpokpo-Martins, said that as things are now, the governors are holding everybody to ransom. “The agreement was very straightforward. They are supposed to have paid last week upon receiving allocations. But when they received the allocations, they didn’t pay.” he said

According to him, the governors are saying that “we should wait for last week of June when they will get another allocation from the federal purse. But the question is: if they entered into an agreement whose implementation was to start this May, what guarantee do we now have that even in that June, they will also not renege?”

He said NBA is working to make sure that work resumes as soon as possible and that he met with the executives of JUSUN and conveyed displeasure over the opening of Supreme Court and other courts for judgements to be delivered or cases to be conducted.

He said that the JUSUN executives denied been aware of it not until when they heard it from people and went there (the Supreme Court) to confirm it themselves. They said they have changed their men stationed at the court. They assured that it will not be repeated.