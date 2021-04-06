From Layi Olanrewaju, Ilorin

The national strike called by judiciary workers in the country was total in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Tuesday.

As early as 8 am, workers were seen standing in groups discussing the strike, with the gates of the courts padlocked. Gatemen directed persons who wanted to do business with the courts to come back when the strike is over.

Lawyers too were seen hanging around discussing the issue of autonomy for the judiciary.

Conspicuously pasted on the gates of the courts were notices signed by JUSUN Kwara Chairman and Assistant Secretary, respectively, Sambo Ibrahim and Ahmed Taofik, stating:

‘In compliance with National Directives regarding Our financial autonomy, I hereby direct all judiciary direct all judiciary staff if Kwara State to comply with the directives that all courts are to shutdown activities on April 6, 2021.

‘All staff are advised to remain at home until further notice.’