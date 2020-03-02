Juventus have put a halt to all training sessions at the club amid ongoing fears surrounding the spread of the coronavirus.

There were three players at Serie C outfit Pianese who were tested positive for the virus this week.

Italy is one of the worst affected countries in Europe at this stage and sport is certainly being impacted on.

Five Serie A fixtures scheduled to take place this weekend were postponed on Saturday morning.

That included Juventus’ crunch title showdown with Inter Milan in Turin last night.

And the reigning champions have now gone one step further in their bid to avoid staff contracting the virus.

Juventus have immediately stopped all training this weekend and even put all their Under-23 players in quarantine.

The last opponents their youth team faced was Pianese, with Juventus coming out 1-0 winners.

However, Juventus’ young players could have been exposed to the virus as it has since affected three Pianese players and their manager.

The Old Lady have told their Under-23 players to remain in their homes until March 8.

Supporters were wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Lyon and Juventus at Groupama Stadium on Wednesday in France.