Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli continues to garner the interest of clubs such as Juventus for a possible permanent transfer move, especially as he is off to a standout start in the Euro 2020 tournament.

Locatelli shined for the Italian national team in its Euro 2020 opener against Turkey and followed it up with a two-goal outing in the win over Switzerland.

As he is on par to be the breakout star of Euros, the Serie A powerhouse is aiming to quickly sign him away from Sassuolo.

According to a report from the Italian-based outlet La Gazzetta dello Sport, Juventus has revamped its initial transfer offer to Sassuolo for Locatelli.

Juventus had reached out to Sassuolo to submit a €25 million offer for the rising Serie A star, but it was subsequently turned down as the Neroverdi countered with a €40 million transfer demand for the talent.