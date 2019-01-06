Tuttosport claims Juventus will bring in Aaron Ramsey and Paul Pogba next summer, selling Sami Khedira and Miralem Pjanic.

It is widely reported by multiple sources that Ramsey has agreed personal terms with Juve, as his contract with Arsenal is due to expire in June.

He might not be the only reinforcement from the Premier League, as Tuttosport continue to maintain Pogba will return to Turin, even after rediscovering his Manchester United form in the wake of Jose Mourinho’s dismissal.

It would be a return to Turin for Pogba, who wore the Bianconeri jersey from 2012 to 2016, when sold to Manchester United for a world record €105m plus bonuses fee.

In order to both fund these deals and make room for a more rugged midfield, it’s claimed Juve would sell Pjanic and Khedira.

There is no shortage of interest in Bosnia international Pjanic, including from Manchester United, so there could be a potential exchange.

The 28-year-old free kick specialist only extended his contract a few months ago to June 2023 and arrived from Roma for €32m in the summer of 2016.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been heavily linked with Pjanic, who spent the early years of his career in Ligue 1 with Metz and Olympique Lyonnais.