Juventus FC have reached an agreement with Manchester United FC for the transfer of Cristiano Ronaldo for an initial 15 million euros (12.86 million pounds), the Serie A club have announced.

United last Friday announced they had secured a deal to bring the 36-year-old Portugal forward back to the club subject to the agreement of personal terms, a medical and a visa.

The club have now confirmed United are paying 15 million euros for Ronaldo plus eight million euros (6.86 million pounds) in potential add-ons, in a statement released early on transfer deadline day.

The statement said: “Juventus Football Club announces that an agreement with Manchester United FC for the definitive disposal of the registration rights of the player Cristiano Ronaldo has been reached for a consideration of 15 million euros payable in five financial years.

“This might be increased, up to a maximum of 8 million euros, upon achievement of specific performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player.” (dpa/NAN)

