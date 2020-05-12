Super Eagles and Leicester City of England midfielder, Wilfred Could become a Juventus player in the summer if reports emanating from the Serie A Champions becomes a reality, Bestchoicesports.com.ng can report

The Nigeria international may become the first Nigerian-born footballer to play for the Old Ladies, Juventus since Sunday Oliseh after the Italian giants were linked with a move for the Super Eagles defensive midfielder.

According to a report on CalcioMercato, the Serie A champions have identified the Leicester City star as the ideal man to bolster Mauricio Sarri’s midfield ahead of next season.

Ndidi has become the toast of top European clubs after another impressive campaign for Brendan Rodgers’ side.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) bronze medallist, known for his tough-tackling and ball interception abilities, is earning recognition as one of the best players in the world in his position.

His displays this term has seen him linked with a potential move to PSG, Manchester United, and Barcelona, making it increasingly unlikely that he would be playing his football at the King Power Stadium next season.

The Foxes recruited Ndidi from KRC Genk for 17.6 million euros three years ago, but he is currently valued at €36 million (transfermarkt).