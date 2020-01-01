Juventus is planning to renew Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract until 2023, which would keep the Portuguese star at the club until he’s 38.

There were rumours circulating claiming Ronaldo wanted to sign a new deal days after Juventus’ Super Cup defeat against Lazio.

Corriere dello Sport report that Ronaldo believes he has got plenty left to offer and is interested in extending his contract even beyond 2023 after holding talks about his future with his agent Jorge Mendes at the Dubai Globe Soccer Awards.

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is aware of Ronaldo’s thoughts and is prepared to offer him a three-year deal with the view of an additional 12 months. Ronaldo is confident that he can still be decisive for the club and is waiting for confirmation of an extension on his deal, which is understood to currently be worth £30million per season.

The contract could be signed in the spring, when Juventus will have a better idea of what trophies could still be won this season. Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli is hopeful of reaching a fast agreement with Ronaldo, who he sees as a vital presence in the dressing room.