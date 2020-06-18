Having survived the dreaded COVID-19 virus, Nigerian songwriter, rapper, Adefolajimi Adelagan popularly known as K Buzz, is bent on making a huge impact with his style of music.



He has concluded plans to release the EP of his song titled Afro Love.

The multi-talented United Kingdom born artist’s distinctive style is second to none.

On the track, Afro Love, K Buzz seems to be telling his fans that it is time for good music. Inspired by a true love story.

“Afro Love is about a young guy, and a young girl. During summer they fell for each other. The song reveals what is happening in the society in terms of relationship. The love story ends with both parties falling in love with each other and lived happily ever after,” he disclosed.

The Engineering graduate of Kingston University, UK also intends to use Afro Love to promote black love which is important in the black community.

His plan is to continue his music while touring around the world, and crafting songs that will stand the test of time. With a never ending resilience, he hopes his unique melodic creativity will give him the opportunity to serve as the United Kingdom biggest fusion artiste. He wants his music to spread throughout the globe.