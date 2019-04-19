King of fuji music, Wasiu Ayinde Marshall aka K1 De Ultimate including fuji act, Atawewe will thrill guests at the 20th royal anniversary of Oba Lateef Olayinka Ado, the Alado of Ado Kingdom, kicking off next week.

The one-week long event promises to be fun and exciting. Speaking during a media parley to announce activities for the event in Lagos recently, Prince Ayodele Saliu said: “Twenty years ago, Oba Lateef Olayinka ascended the throne of his forefathers. Today, we unveil plans for the celebrations that will kick-off on Wednesday April 24 with prayers featuring pastors, imams and traditionalists. This will also include a symposium and cultural displays.”

According to Saliu, there will also be ‘Sara’, award of Iwode and chieftaincy titles; inter-school debate; Ado Youth Funfare, sports, free medical check-ups, beauty pageant, suya night, and Ado history drama presentation by Edun Productions.

Other activities include masquerade parade, cultural dance, Iwure visitation to orphanages and the grand finale of the event on May 1 where fuji act, K1 will perform.