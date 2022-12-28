From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The ancient town of Kabba headquarters Kabba-Bunu Local Government Area of Kogi State was on Tuesday thrown into a frenzy of celebration as the Ilajo Royal family marks the 2022 Odide Praise and Worship Day.

The Odide day which took place at the Obaro Palace Aoffin, Kabba featured praises and worship to God with a stand-by royal band that thrilled hundreds of people in attendance while various cultural groups also entertained the guests

The event also featured an old traditional marriage ceremony which the town was known for and the display of cultural dances from various ethnic groups resident in Kabba while free medical outreach was offered to hundreds of people with reading glasses freely shared with those who needed them.

In his opening speech, the convener of the programme, Pastor Shae Bebeyi said the reason for the celebration of Odide day was to gather all the sons and daughters of the Ilajo royal family both at home and abroad physically together to thank God for mercies and compassion over what he has done in 2022 and what he would do in the following year.

He said it is also a platform to re-unite family members and discuss issues of common interests and also a platform where peace and love are continually preached among family members

Pastor Shae Bebeyi later prayed for the peace, progress and unity of the ancient town and prophesized that Kabba will witness rapid transformation in 2023

The head of the family and the Obani of Oweland, Chief Samuel Toluhi said Obaro Odide was the progenitor of the Ilajo royal family and the day is set aside every year to remember him and to praise God for his love over the family

The Obani calls on the people to remain steadfast in love and unity and said Love is the binding force that can lift any community or nation. He thereafter prayed for all the three families that make up the Ilajo Royal clan.

The Chairman Central Committee of the family, Pastor Michael Adeyemi and his secretary High Chief Peter Oloba and one Princess Grace Adunni Ishaya a guest from Akwa Ibom in their separate remarks prayed for the peace and development of the town and called on the people to come out peacefully to cast their votes in next year general elections and specifically called on the youths to eschew violence and thuggery.

The highlight of the ceremony was the presentation of the Holy Bible, white handkerchief and the local Tambourine by pastor Shae Bebeyi to the head of the family Chief Samuel Toluhi which respectively signify the Light of God, peace and joy.