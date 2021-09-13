From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The Federal Government has reported the death of one soldier and a policeman, while two officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) are yet to be accounted for after an attack on Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre, in Kabba, Kogi State, by yet to be identified gunmen.

Subsequently, the Federal Government said it has activated a Crisis Response Centre and a Special Taskforce mobilized to recapture the escaped inmates, whilst an Inter-Agency Security Task Force is already on the trail of the gunmen who attacked the facility.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, after being briefed by the Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), Haliru Nababa, on the unfortunate attack on Kabba Medium Security Custodial Centre, in Kabba, Kogi State, by yet to be identified gunmen.

Speaking through Sola Fasure, Media Adviser to the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Aregbesola said during the attack, security officers on duty which comprised 15 Soldiers, 10 Police Officers and 10 armed guards of the NCoS on duty fought gallantly to repel the attack.

“Regrettably, two officers of the Correctional Service are yet to be accounted for while one soldier and a policeman lost their lives during the attack”, he said.

The Kabba Custodial facility had 294 inmates as at the time of the attack, many of whom escaped after the gunmen used explosives to destroy three sides of the perimeter fence.

He further stated that “however, there remains 28 inmates who didn’t escape. Some have also voluntarily returned to the facility as at this morning”, stressing that the “Controller General of the Nigeria Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, is currently monitoring the situation. A tour of the facility is also ongoing”.

He pointed out that a “Crisis Response Centre has been activated and a Special Taskforce mobilized to recapture escaped inmates whilst an Inter-Agency Security Task Force is already on the trail of the gunmen who attacked the facility”.

The Minister advised the public to stay calm as the situation is under control and assured the citizenry that Nigeria’s security forces will find the attackers and bring them to justice.

“We shall leave no stone unturned to bring them back to custody. We are also putting INTERPOL on notice with their details, in case any of them attempts fleeing outside our shores.

“We urge the people, especially the communities around the custodial facility, to be vigilant and report any strange and suspicious persons or activities to the nearest law enforcement agency”, Aregbesola further stated.

To the fleeing inmates, he warned that escaping from lawful custody is a serious criminal offence, noting that the Law enforcement agencies and citizens are lawfully empowered to use all necessary means to arrest and bring them to justice.

“You should therefore know what you are up against. You will however be eligible for mitigation if you wilfully surrender yourselves at the nearest law enforcement office”, he cautioned.

According to him, the Nigeria Correctional Service shall not be “cowed by elements seeking to compromise the security of our nation; we shall deal with this situation with absolute resolve. Further updates will be provided after the end of the preliminary assessment”.

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.