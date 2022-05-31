The management of Kabba General Hospital said it has admitted no fewer than 11 injured people, including the owner of a bar, following Sunday’s explosion in Kabba.

“Shortly after the blast, 11 people, including the owner of a beer parlour, were brought to this hospital for medical attention”, Dr Ibrahim Sule, Head of X-Ray Unit, said yesterday.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Kogi, SP William Ovye-Aya, said that the explosion occured at about 9.15pm on Sunday.

Ovye-Aya, however, did not disclose the nature of the explosion or whether there were casualties. The hospital management said that the owner of the bar, where the explosion occurred, Mrs Omofemi Oyehunwa, was taken to X-Ray Unit for a test on her buttocks. Oyehunwa described the attack on her business premises as “wicked and deadly”.

“Only God saved my life from the blast. I give thanks to God that I am not just alive, but I can still walk, in spite of the injury I sustained. I am grateful that nobody died in the blast,” she said.

She called on the government and the police, in particular, to ensure that the culprits are found, arrested and prosecuted, to serve as deterrent to other criminal elements in the state.

