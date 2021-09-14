By Henry Uche

Following the jail break in Kabba Correctional Facility in Kogi State, the Public Relations Officer of Nigeria Correctional Service (NCS) Francis Enobore has assured Nigerians that the Service is on course to re -arrest every prisoner who escaped following the attack.

In a monitored interview, the PRO revealed that there were 294 inmates, out of which 266 escaped while 28 refused to escape, adding that 108 has been re -arrested while 158 are yet to be recaptured.

“We have made some arrest and would recapture all escapees. Though we have infrastructure challenge but we are on course to build ultra modern correctional facilities in each of the geo- Political zones in the country and we are fortifying our personnel.

Enobore added that the service learnt some lessons from the Imo jail break though over 1600 escapee are yet to be recaptured, howbeit, 184 has been re- arrested. “We’re putting in place measures to stop attackers from succeeding, but for the remaining ones we shall track them down,” he affirmed.

He added the Correctional Service is working with State governments across the country to relocate prisons which were not well sited to better localization.

Similarly, a retired Comptroller of same Service, Ifediora Orakwe attributed the success of the gun men to dearth of proper management and administration of the Correctional Service and its Facilities.

According to him, attackers of prison facilities has always succeeded because they (attackers) knew that the Correctional Service, its Facilities and personnel are poorly equipped.

“Poor management of the correctional service and unsophisticated Personnel emboldens these attackers. They know the strength of our facilities and our man power.

“We are in a war situation, prisons should be run by people who understands the management and administration of prisons and be well situated, and until we get it alright these will continue to be,” he added.