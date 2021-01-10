(dpa/NAN)

A spokesman for an Afghan state-sponsored security firm and two of his colleagues were killed when a bomb went off as they were driving to work, the country’s interior ministry said on Sunday.

Zia Wadan, the spokesman for the National Public Protection Force (NPPF), and his colleagues were on their way to the office when the bomb went off, Tariq Arian, spokesman for the Ministry said.

It was not yet clear whether it was a magnetic bomb stuck to the car or a roadside bomb that was used in the attack and investigations were ongoing, Arian said.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Arian blamed the Taliban for the incident.

NPPF is a semi-autonomous state security firm that provides services for national and international organisations as well as state and non-state economic projects throughout the country.

Kabul has seen a wave of targeted killings in recent weeks, with many of the victims’ journalists, civil society activists or media figures.

Afghan security forces have had little success in preventing such attacks.