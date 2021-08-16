From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

The Kano State Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KACCIMA) has said that it is working out a plan to acquire the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA).

Deputy Chairman of the Chambers Usman Darma disclosed this at a press conference, Monday in Kano, stating that the move was sequel to the intention of the Federal Government to put out the nation’s four international airports on concession.

He added that the Chamber was worth over N50 billion in moveable and immovable assets and was, therefore, capable of judiciously maintaining the facility if given the go-ahead by the government.

‘Already, we have consulted with our key stakeholders, including our father, Aminu Dantata, commercial and private airliners, hoteliers and other relevant stakeholders in a bid to take over the concession of the facility,’ he stated.

He disclosed that they had also formed a technical committee to look at the guidelines set out by the Federal Government and to advise them on how to acquire the facility based on the guidelines.

He added that they would, in addition to all this, engage the service of some foreign partners, who would be given a share of the concession as they are better skilled in the management of such a huge project.

Darma explained that Kano people would benefit a great deal from their exploit as they would enjoy a subsidised cost for services rendered as well as help generate revenue for the government, in addition to providing employment opportunities in the state.