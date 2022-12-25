From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Dumebi Kachikwu, has urged Christians to emulate Christ as they celebrate his birth on Christmas.

Kachikwu stated this in a statement released to journalists in Abuja on Saturday. He added that the birth of Christ brought love to mankind and Nigerians must learn to love for the country to succeed.

“As over two billion people the world over celebrate the birth of Christ today, we are reminded of the reason for this season.

His birth signified renewed hope for mankind in the possibility of a second chance. The birth of Christ was the beginning of a journey of love to redeem mankind.

I urge all Christian faithful to remember and emulate the love of he who redeemed them because our nation is in dire need of love. We must renew our hope and faith in project Nigeria because this is what our faith calls for. The task of nation-building can only be done with a heart of love and with faith and hope for a better tomorrow.

The Nigeria of our dreams will only come if we learn to love each other and live peaceably with all men. This is the message of Christmas. God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.