(NAN)

Kada Stars of Kaduna on Saturday topped the standings in the male competition of the 2022 Nigeria Hockey Federation (NHF) Super League.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Kada Stars beat Police Machine 2-1 in their last match of the competition played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja.

NAN reports that Kada Stars and Police Machine will now represent Nigeria at the Africa Cup for Club Champions (ACCC) in February in South Africa

In the female category of the Super League, Delta Queens and Kada Queens will also represent Nigeria at the ACCC.

NAN reports that a total of 15 teams took part in the Super League, with seven of them in the women’s category and the rest eight in the men’s category.

NAN reports that the league which started on June 25 ended on Saturday.