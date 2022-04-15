The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA) has began enforcement of fire safety certification to improve revenue generation drive in the state.

The Executive Secretary of KADSEMA, Mr Muhammed Mukaddas, while on checks to banks, schools and filling stations, among other business premises and organisations in the state, said the exercise was in line with the laws of the Kaduna State Fire Service edict and gazette.

“The provisions of Section 11 of paragraph E under sub-section 2 of Kaduna State Fire Service Edict No.4 of 1972, and Kaduna State Fire Service Gazette No.7 Vol. 28 Law No. 9 Cap 58 of 1994, has empowered the Kaduna State Fire Service to inspect and certify all business premises, in terms of fire safety of lives and properties,” he said.

Mukaddas noted that many business entities in the state have failed to comply in 2021 with the provisions, which informed the decision for the internally generated revenue drive.

He warned all defaulting entities, businesses and other organisations in the state to pay their dues within seven days from the receipt of their notice to avert sanctions.

He said the administration of Gov. Nasir El-Rufa’i was critical in ensuring that its citizens benefit maximally from the dividends of democracy through projects and other programmes aimed at their wellbeing.

“It is no longer news that State Governments cannot rely on federal allocation for infrastructural developments and provisions of basic amenities for its citizenpy.

“It is therefore imperative for the State Governments to look inwards to compliment the efforts of the Federal Government through internally generated revenue,” he said.

Earlier, the Director, State Fire Service, Mr Paul Aboi, said that revenues generated from business entities by the State Fire Service are used to protect the entire state including individuals, residents and ordinary citizens who are not business inclined.

He explained that the money realised are used for the purchase of expensive firefighting trucks, chemicals, utile, consumables and other firefighting equipments.

He urged all business entities and organisations in the state to cooperate with the officers by paying the due amounts to enable the state government achieve it goals. (NAN)