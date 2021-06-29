From Noah Ebije and Sola Ojo, Kaduna

A protest, yesterday, by students of Kaduna State College of Education, Gidan Waya, against the planned hike in their tuition fees turned bloody as one person was killed and two anthers injured by security operatives.

Police Public Relations Officer for Kaduna State Command, Muhammed Jalige, in a statement said the protest turned bloody when protesters blocked a military sector commander’s convoy and inflicted injury on him.

“The contingent professionally and successfully dispersed the protesters and warned them not to embark on further protest and road blockade considering the existing warning against such action, issued by the Kaduna state Police Command a fortnight ago.

“However, at about 09. 30hrs, information has it that the students re-converged and blocked the Gidan Waya – Kafanchan Federal Highway and were becoming unruly and riotous. At a point the protesters blocked the convoy of a military sector commander injuring him and one other and the situation resulted into a fracas where three protesters were injured in attempt to use minimal force to disperse the riotous students. The victims were taken to hospital for medical attention, but unfortunately one person died while receiving medical attention.”

Provost of the college, Prof. Alexander Kure, confirmed the incident even as he said the school was shut on Sunday for mid semester break, noting that he was not aware of the reason for the students’ protest.

An eye witness, who pleaded anonymity, said security operatives fired shots to disperse the protesting students following a confrontation after they tried to force their way into the school.

Meanwhile, the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), has given Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai 21 days to sort out issues having to do with increase in school fees ahead of its national congress slated for July 19.

National President of NANS, Sunday Asefon, stated this at a press conference yesterday in Kaduna where he said the students body “rejected in totality the recent spate of 1000 per cent increment of schools fees and other related fees in state-owned tertiary institutions in Kaduna State.

“We consider such increment at this time as insensitive, unreasonable, and unrealistic. The National congress meeting will hold in Kaduna on 19 July, 2021. All organ and sister bodies of NANS nationwide are by this resolution put on alert to relocate to Kaduna State to this important national congress to further ascertain the cooperation and adherence to our demands by the government of Kaduna State. Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai, should consider this window period of 21 days’ notice of national congress as enough window to pacify Nigerian students or be ready to kill as many of us as he can through thugs and security and also build enough jail within the 21 days that can accommodate thousands of Nigerian students.”

“While we pray for the prosperity of Kaduna State, we will not be threatened or intimidated to close our eyes to these evil policies and the fragrant display of tyranny against our students and members as injury to one is an injury to all.”

