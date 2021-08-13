From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

No fewer than 11 hostages from different camps of kidnappers across Kaduna State have escaped from their captors, and they have reunited with their respective families.

Security reports said the11 hostages escaped from bandits’ camps at the outskirts of Sabon Birni town, Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) of the State.

Reports claimed that ongoing security operations dislodged many of the bandits’ camps, leaving them in disarray and enabling the escape of the hostages being held. This was even as troops of Operation Safe Haven rescued two kidnapped victims in Kirti village of Jema’a LGA. They have also been reunited with their families.

This was contained in a statement, yesterday, by the Commissioner of Internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

“Careful checks revealed that the 11 hostages are a mix of those kidnapped from Dumbin Rauga, Zaria LGA and also along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

“It was reported that the families of those kidnapped at Dumbin Rauga had collectively paid a ransom of N3 million, but the bandits reneged on the agreement to release the captives, insisting that two motorcycles must be included in the ransom deal. The escapees were recovered by the troops and have since been reunited with their families.

“In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported the rescue of two kidnapped victims, Barira Sulaiman Inusa and Isah Musa, around Kirti village of Jema’a LGA. They have also been reunited with their families.

