From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

Eleven hostages held in different camps across Kaduna State have reportedly escaped from their captors and they have reunited with their respective families, security reports say.

The reports say the hostages escaped from the bandits’ camps on the outskirts of Sabon Birni town, Igabi local government area of the state.

According to the reports, ongoing security operations dislodged many of the bandits’ camps, leaving them in disarray and enabling the escape of their captives..

Troops of Operation Safe Haven also rescued two kidnapped victims in Kirti village of Jema’a LGA. They have also been reunited with their families.

This was contained in a statement on Thursday by the Commissioner of Internal Security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan.

‘Careful checks revealed that the 11 hostages are a mix of those kidnapped from Dumbin Rauga, Zaria LGA and also along the Kaduna-Zaria highway.

‘It was reported that the families of those kidnapped at Dumbin Rauga had collectively paid a ransom of Three Million Naira, but the bandits reneged on the agreement to release the captives, insisting that two motorcycles must be included in the ransom deal.

‘The escapees were recovered by the troops and have since been reunited with their families.

‘In another development, troops of Operation Safe Haven reported the rescue of two kidnapped victims, Barira Sulaiman Inusa and Isah Musa, around Kirti village of Jema’a LGA. They have also been reunited with their families.

‘Furthermore, the troops rescued one Mrs Chioma Amanda Silver, in Ungwan Sarki Goza village, Mariri, Lere LGA. She had been abducted by bandits who abandoned her on sighting the troops.

‘Receiving the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed his satisfaction with the developments, praising the military’s efforts and the degrading effect of the onslaught on bandit hideouts across the state.

‘He also commended the swift response of the troops to rescue the kidnapped citizens in Jema’a and Lere LGAs.

‘The governor sent his prayers and best wishes to all the former hostages as they rejoined their families,’ the statement said.

