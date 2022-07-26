From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

1,120 of the 1,500 2022 Batch ‘B’ (Stream II) Corps members deployed to Kaduna State by the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) officially began the 21-day orientation course on Tuesday

The number represented those who successfully registered at the orientation camp on Monday night.

Though the reason the remaining 480 prospective corps members were yet to report at the temporary orientation camp at Government College Kurmi Marshi, Kaduna, was not officially revealed, credible sources hinted that it may be due to different reasons including preferred state of deployment, biological reason, especially for pregnant and lactating women among others.

Declaring the orientation course open, the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, ably represented by the NYSC Governing Board Chairman and Commissioner, Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed-Baba said, the role of the young Nigerian graduates in nation building through education, health care services, agriculture, infrastructural provisions, social services cannot be overemphasised.

“Today as you are inducted into the Service scheme, we equally celebrate the exploits of your predecessors in providing worthy services to our people.

“It is in recognition of the contributions of corps members past and present in areas of education, health care services, agriculture, infrastructural provisions, social services as well as the effective implementation of many government programmes that my administration will do everything within its power to support the scheme to excel in its mandate in Kaduna State.

“My compatriots in national service, the orientation programme is a very critical segment of the service year as it provides a ready platform to prepare you for challenges of the service year and beyond.

“You must therefore take all activities of the orientation course seriously, especially programmes designed to empower you with requisite skills and vocation needed for economic independence during and after the service year”, El-Rufai told corps members.

Earlier, the Coordinator of the scheme in the state, Mr Abel Adoba Oche, thanked the governor for his unwavering support and personal interest in the general welfare and wellbeing of corps members deployed to the state which stands unrivalled just as he assumed the governor of NYSC renewed commitment and willingness to cooperate with his administration in rendering services to the good people of Kaduna State.

The coordinator reminded the governor of the scheme’s earlier request for the provision of additional toilet facilities, a borehole and an ambulance vehicle which are germane in the running of the orientation course.