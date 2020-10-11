Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Twelve people were reportedly killed while seven others sustained various degrees of injuries when gunmen invaded two communities in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State at the weekend.

A source from the area said that the yet to be identified gunmen, suspected to be bandits terrorising Birni Gwari axis of the State, stormed Kidandan and Kadai villages in Giwa between Friday and Saturday leaving behind 12 victims.

‘Twelve people confirmed dead while seven are injured following an attack by unknown gunmen at Kidandan and Kadai village in Giwa Local Government Area,’ the source said.

‘The attackers who came in number besieged Kidandan Friday afternoon left three dead and four wounded while on Saturday night, the gunmen killed nine at Kadai village and four were in critical condition.’

The source quoted the District Head of Fatika and Kaigaman Zazzau, Alhaji Nuhu Lawal Umar, appealing to the State Government ‘to deploy additional security personnel to safeguard lives and property’ of locals in the trouble communities.

The Kaduna State Police Command and the Ministry for Internal Security and Home Affairs are yet to make a known official statement with regards to the alleged killings in Giwa.

Giwa Local Government had earlier in the year suffered an attack that left some peopled dead while animals and foodstuff were carted away before some houses and vehicles were set on fire before the attackers disappeared into the forest.