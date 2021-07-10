From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Kaduna federal representative Umar Barde Yakubu (PDP, Chikun/Kajuru) on Saturday decried continuous banditry attacks on schools, farms and homes in the country despite the humongous amount the Nigerian government is budgeting on security agencies.

To the fifth-term lawmaker, the results the country are getting from military operations were not commensurate with the amount spent on the military by the government year in year out.

Barde stated this in Kaduna while fielding questions from reporters when he sympathised with the parents and management of Bethel Baptist High School, Kaduna, where 121 male and female students were adopted from their separate hostels by marauding bandits last Monday.

According to him, the Buhari administration needs to be more proactive in its response and approach to security issues across the country.

‘What has happened is unfortunate and we will continue to call on the government to be up and doing. So long the kidnapping and adoption of people continue, it means the government needs to be more proactive.

‘We don’t talk about rescue if there is no kidnapping or adoption. The bulk of this proactiveness lies on the table of Mr President.

‘The question is, has the military run out of an idea or is there something they lack?,’ he queried.

‘I remember as a member of the National Assembly, we have given approval that more money should be given to the military to enhance their work but we are waiting to see the result and that is just the truth.

‘The result we are getting is not commensurate with the money the government has been budgeting for them. We are part of the government which is why I’m here. We will continue to talk to the appropriate authority until we get the result,’ he said.

