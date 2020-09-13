Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the Nigerian Army extends its onslaught against the activities of bandits in the Northwest, remnants of the criminal elements at the weekend allegedly seized 16 farmers at Uduwa Village in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The farmers, including children and women, were said to be on their way to a farm located along dreaded Birni Gwari highway when they were ambushed and whisked to an unknown destination by bandits terrorising the area, living four others hit by bullets behind to battle for their survival.

On August 24, bandits invaded a village called Damba Kasaya in Buruku axis of Chikun local government area of Kaduna state at about 8 am killing a 29-year-old Benjamin Auta and kidnapped five students who were still being held captive without any form of communication to their parents or school authority.

A survivor, Mallam Yakubu Barauni told journalists on Sunday how he was shot on his two legs by the bandits and left unattended to for a long time before help could reach him and three others in his category.

According to him, those abducted were a nursing mother, who had her baby strapped on her back, three other women, male children as well as adults.

“Yesterday, Saturday, September 12, 2020, at about 7 am on our way to the farm around Gonar Lema along the Birnin Gwari highway, we were attacked by some bandits.

“They took away 16 people of an entire family. They also shot four of us. Three had been taken to Kaduna where they are now receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital.

“We have reported the attack to the police in the area and they had visited the scene of the attack.

“The bandits are yet to call to let us know the whereabouts of those kidnapped or place ransom but we have reported the incident to the police

“We are worried because amongst those taken away were a nursing mother with her baby, children and women,” he added.

Neither the Kaduna State Police Command nor the State’s Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs has made any official statement with regards to the incident as at the time of filing this report.