From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

Residents of Daura road, Kaduna North local government area of Kaduna State were thrown into mourning when the news of a 16-year-old boy, Bright Haruna, who allegedly hung himself after being scolded by his father, filtered the neighbourhood.

Findings by Saturday Sun Friday evening revealed that the incident happened at about 4 pm Wednesday, February 3, 2021, the development that pushed the neighbours to attempted lynching the father, Mr Haruna Umar before he was rescued by security operatives.

When this correspondent visited the deceased resident at No. AZ 36, Daura Road, off Magajin Gari Kaduna, sympathisers were seen trooping in and out of the house to console the mother who was yet to fully recovered from the unfortunate death of her son and subsequent arrest of her husband by the Police.

The offence committed by the boy that arouse the father’s anger was still sketchy as at the time of filing this report.

As source who spoke in confidence said, the father after beaten the boy, went ahead to locked him up which paved way for him to hung himself in protest of the discipline melted on him.

Confirming the development, Police Public Relations Officer for Kaduna State Police Command, ASP Mohammed Jalige, told Saturday Sun that the boy’s lifeless body was discovered at Argungu Road, opposite Goni Club, on 03/02/2021 at about 1600hrs.

According to Police Spokesman, “the case has just been transferred to the criminal investigation department (CID).

“We have the father of the boy as the suspect. An investigation into it will soon commence now that the case has been transferred to State CID.

“The father did not report the issue to the Police. Based on the preliminary investigation, we gathered that the boy was subjected to severe punishment by the father.

“The boy’s body is in the morgue because we are investigating the actual cause of his death.

Whatever the outcome of the investigation is, I will keep you posted”, he said.